TOKYO/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States is not ruling out the eventual possibility of direct talks with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said on Tuesday, hours after Pyongyang warned nuclear war might break out at any moment.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013 - October 17, 2017
- Habitual cheat: Kobe Steel faked product data for more than 10 years – source - October 17, 2017
- U.S. official says not ruling out eventual direct talks with North Korea - October 17, 2017