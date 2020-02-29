U.S. officials announce new travel restrictions due to coronavirus

U.S. officials said on Saturday that restrictions on travelers from Iran would be expanded to include any foreign nationals who have visited that country in the last 14 days as part of an effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the United States.
