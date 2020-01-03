U.S. officials said the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday might deter, rather than provoke, Iranian violence against U.S. targets despite Tehran’s vow of retaliation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Senate in stalemate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial - January 3, 2020
- U.S. officials say Soleimani’s death could deter Iranian violence - January 3, 2020
- U.S. says ‘terminated’ top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans - January 3, 2020