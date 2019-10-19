U.S. oil major Chevron set to receive Venezuelan crude cargo: document

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp is scheduled this month to receive at least one cargo of crude oil from sanctioned Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, according to an internal PDVSA document.
