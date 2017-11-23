U.S. online sales surge, shoppers throng stores on Thanksgiving evening

(Reuters) – U.S. shoppers had splurged more than $1.52 billion online by Thanksgiving evening, and more bargain hunters turned up at stores this year after two weak holiday seasons as retailers opened their doors early on the eve of Black Friday.
