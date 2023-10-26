Maureen McCann USOSM’s Maureen McCann will be a panel speaker at Becker’s 2023 The Future of Dentistry Roundtable.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maureen McCann, vice president of strategic initiatives at U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), will be participating in Becker’s The Future of Dentistry Roundtable October 25-27 at the Swissotel, Chicago. McCann will be a speaker on the panel “Navigating the Rise of Specialty DSOs: Orthodontics, Periodontics and Oral Surgery,” on Oct. 26.

The Future of Dentistry Roundtable will be hosted by Becker’s Dental + DSO Review, a part of the Becker’s Healthcare family. The panel includes four speakers and will be moderated by Elijah Desmond, the founder of Smiles at Sea and The Dental Festival. The panel is designed to explore the recent growth of specialty services organizations that serve niche areas within the oral health community, as well as theorize on their future impact.

Founded in November 2017, USOSM is a management services organization (MSO) that exclusively serves premier, board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. The first company of its kind, USOSM continues to lead the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) space today, with more than 180 OMS practice locations across 26 states.

“As the first management services firm, exclusively serving oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and as a continued, recognized leader in the OMS space, it is our honor to be a part of the Becker’s panel on the rise of specialty services organizations in orthodontics, periodontics and oral surgery,” said McCann. “The future of oral surgery is particularly important to us, since our surgeon partners and their patients are and have always been our number one priority.”

At USOSM, McCann leads the creation, support and execution of strategic initiatives in partnership with senior leadership. McCann is a dynamic, former Fortune 50 executive, with more than 25 years of experience in leadership, operations, marketing, mergers and acquisitions and sales. Her track record is one of growth, results, innovation, transformation, client/patient experiences, efficiency, inspiration, team building and optimism.

Previously, McCann served as a vice president of practice transitions for USOSM. Her prior healthcare experience includes leading strategic market growth, best practices development, and operations for US Oncology (McKesson) practices and creating healthcare go-to-market programs from ground zero for consulting firms, including Avanade. In addition, she has held leadership positions for a number of well-known technology companies, such as Infosys, Dell and Compaq HP.

McCann earned her engineering degree from Drexel University with a minor in marketing. She is the facilitator of the USOSM Medical Mission Committee and has spent many years helping youth and women to recognize their potential and develop the skills necessary to achieve continued success.

“Maureen is a highly effective leader, with a true passion for patient care and a winning attitude,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “She’s an important part of our team and we’re proud that she will represent USOSM as a panel speaker during the upcoming Becker’s The Future of Dentistry Roundtable.”

For more information on the roundtable or its speakers, visit https://conferences.beckershospitalreview.com/oct-dental-roundtable-2023.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 26 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

