IRVING, Texas, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) continues its growth momentum, adding three new partner practices to its network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Collectively, they include four doctors and four locations across three states: Colorado, Kansas and California. The new partners are Wheat Ridge Oral Surgery, Southwind Oral & Facial Surgery & Implant Center, and Rocklin Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center.

“USOSM has the largest network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, nationwide, and we’re excited to continue our momentum by adding three new partner practices with four surgeons. Like all of our surgeon partners, each of these doctors is committed to clinical excellence. They’re well known amongst their peers and in their communities for their exceptional skills, training and professionalism,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “We’re honored to partner with them.”

About the new partners:

All USOSM surgeon partners retain full clinical autonomy throughout the partnership and receive a majority ownership stake in USOSM. Each partner practice is led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons – the highest credential that can be obtained in the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

For more than 20 years, Natalie J. Schafer, DDS, MS, has been treating patients in the Wheat Ridge, Colorado area. At Wheat Ridge Oral Surgery, Dr. Schafer provides a full scope of OMS with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. In addition, Dr. Schafer can diagnose and treat a wide variety of facial pain, injuries and fractures. Dr. Schafer and her team are dedicated to clinical excellence, providing patients with highly personalized, comprehensive and compassionate care.

With offices in Wichita and Hutchinson, Kansas, Southwind Oral & Facial Surgery & Implant Center offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures from dental implants and wisdom tooth removal to sinus lifts, cleft lip and palate treatment, and more. Southwind Oral & Facial Surgery & Implant Center has two surgeons, Jared E. Dye, DMD, and David O. Omole, DDS.

Led by Jared Antrobus, DDS, Rocklin Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center provides a full scope of OMS services from implant dentistry to maxillofacial trauma treatment, and everything in between. Located in Rocklin, California, Dr. Antrobus and his team provide safe, comfortable and effective treatments for a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 27 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

