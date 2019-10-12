U.S. outlines ‘Phase 1’ trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed.
