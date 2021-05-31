Breaking News
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Grants SpeedGauge, Inc. Reissue Patent for “System and Method for Evaluating Vehicle and Operator Performance”

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpeedGauge, Inc., a leading provider of location-based analytics for commercial Transportation and insurance industries, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Reissue Patent Number RE47,986 entitled “System and Method for Evaluating Vehicle and Operator Performance.” This reissue patent strengthens one of SpeedGauge’s early Patents, U.S. Patent Number 7,356,392, through a vigorous and thorough reexamination process with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The reissue patent includes claims directed to analyzing performance of an operator operating a vehicle along a route in light of known road segment attributes, such as speed limits or other restrictions on use of various road segments. This patented analysis is a cornerstone of SpeedGauge’s standard-bearing analytics, telematics, and fleet management technologies.

The granting of this reissue patent grows SpeedGauge’s portfolio of issued patents to twelve. The reissue patent joins several other recent additions to the SpeedGauge portfolio of issued patents, such as U.S. Patent Number 10,864,819 (“Driver alertness warning system and method”), U.S. Patent Number 10,847,037 (“Fleet Manager Based Vehicle Control”), U.S. Patent Number 10,762,780 (“Identification of Driver Abnormalities in a Traffic Flow”), U.S. Patent Number 10,464,561 (“Vehicle Speed Limiter”), and U.S. Patent Number 10,170,004 (“Fleet Manager Based Vehicle Control”). Still more of SpeedGauge’s patent applications were recently allowed and are set to issue shortly. More about the SpeedGauge Patent portfolio is available at: https://www.speedgauge.net/about-speedgauge/patents.

About SpeedGauge
SpeedGauge driving analytics and performance company. Designed and engineered for simplicity, our focused, effective solutions help fleets manage and improve driving behaviors to transform a company’s approach to driving, reduce risk, strengthen business operations and enhance financial results.

The company’s flagship service, SpeedGauge Safety Center® is the essential speed monitoring and driver performance improvement solution. Providing reliable and dynamic reporting on actual speed vs posted speed limits for fleets and small businesses – everywhere. Using speed analysis as a simple yet transformative coaching metric to improve safety awareness and practices at any fleet for immediate and long-lasting risk reduction and operational gains.

Offered as a value added software upgrade, the Safety Center improves existing GPS monitoring capabilities. It increases sales for SpeedGauge partners and assures accountability and transparency for drivers and fleet managers. In addition to the Safety Center, SpeedGauge’s customizable analytics solutions and consulting practice provide unique insights into fleet performance and best practices guidance for operations human resources, underwriting, loss prevention and risk management. More information can be found at www.speedgauge.net.

CONTACT: Contact:
Tonya Ozone
SpeedGauge
1390 Market St Ste 200
San Francisco CA, 94102
808-747-9264

[email protected]

