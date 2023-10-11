Payments leaders from Bank of America, Netflix will deliver the keynote address

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Payments Forum is bringing together the industry’s top decision-makers for its upcoming Fall Member Meeting. The past year has been a transformative time for the payments ecosystem, with rapid innovations in AI, instant payments and digitization shaping the market. The Fall Member Meeting will allow stakeholders to explore this progress through cross-industry collaboration and professional development opportunities, creating a neutral space to address emerging trends and potential pain points.

The event will take place November 7 and 8, 2023 at the Le Meridien Hotel in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. It is open to all Secure Technology Alliance members, which includes organizations within the U.S. Payments Forum and the Identity and Access Forum. Attendees will have access to roundtable discussions, panels, special interest groups and networking spaces. Registration details and the full agenda can be found on the U.S. Payments Forum’s event page.

Bank of America and Netflix are teaming up to deliver an inspiring keynote address, exploring the value of merchant and issuer engagement to drive the best consumer experience. It will include insights from Juan Garrido, head of Bank of America’s global banking and merchant products; Sara Walsh, SVP of payment network performance/management and controls executive at Bank of America; and Alexandra Lara, Netflix’s director of payments in the Americas region. Merchants, Processors and Acquiring/Issuing banks have a common goal: to provide mutual customers with a reliable and efficient payment processing experience. This presentation will explore the ways Netflix and Bank of America have partnered together to improve card processing and opportunities within the payments landscape, driving positive changes.

In addition, the event will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the following industry-leading topics:

Payment acceptance trends

Real-time, faster payments including FedNow

Electric vehicle open payments

Payment fraud mitigation (first-party, account takeover, etc.)

NFC’s impact on the future of payments

Market updates from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers

“We believe uplifting one another is crucial to progress as an industry. Our member meetings ensure that every stakeholder and every organization, no matter how big or small, has a seat at the table,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “The event facilitates meaningful discussions about current industry challenges and provides actionable guidance for addressing them. Whether we’re discussing the pros and cons of generative AI or changes to payment regulation, insights gathered from the member meetings influence the fantastic educational resources created by the Forum’s Working Committees, which in turn, empowers the industry at large.”

The meeting is made possible through the support of its sponsors, including Bank of America, the platinum sponsor and Discover Global Network, the registration sponsor.

Member organizations are allowed a maximum number of participants to attend at no charge based on their level of membership. Additional member registrations are available at a rate of $200 per person.

Non-members who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to visit the Alliance’s website to learn how to get involved with the U.S. Payments Forum. By joining, organizations also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations, including the development of white papers, webinars and a multitude of educational deliverables. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization which includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

