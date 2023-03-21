The white paper includes use cases, implementation considerations for 19 authentication techniques

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Payments Forum today announces the publication of its most comprehensive white paper to date. The resource, “Device Authentication and Consumer Verification Techniques for Mobile In-App and Remote Payments,” aims to provide the payments industry with an in-depth reference point for the implementation of tools and techniques to reduce card-not-present (CNP) fraud.

“More and more commerce is happening online and at our fingertips through mobile apps. Fraudsters are taking notice, shifting their attention from traditional, in-person transactions to card-not-present settings,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “We created this white paper to help payments stakeholders navigate today’s sophisticated CNP fraud landscape by providing crucial information on the authentication techniques at their disposal. We want to empower payments stakeholders to ask informed questions of security solution providers during their continuous journey toward the elimination of payments fraud.”

The overarching goal of this document is to:

Help payments professionals increase their understanding of available authentication and verification techniques and tools, their evolution, consumer impacts, and standards

Address potential challenges to the broad implementation of these enhanced authentication and verification tools and techniques

Promote the adoption of best practices for preventing CNP fraud and increasing digital payment security through a multi-layered approach to authentication and verification

In total, the white paper explores 19 fraud mitigation techniques categorized into four segments: Consumer Verification, Device Authentication, Risk-Based Authentication (RBA), and Analytics and Familiarity Signals.

These include, but are not limited to:

Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA)

EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC)

Dynamic Cryptogram

Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Authentication

Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Method (CDCVM)

Identification and Verification (ID&V) and Provisioning

Each technique includes detailed descriptions, diagrams and use cases tied to specific steps within the payments process. The resource takes into consideration various payment methods, levels of risk, and circumstances associated with each fraud mitigation technique.

The white paper was created by the U.S. Payments Forum’s Mobile and Touchless Payments Working Committee members. Organizations, associations, government agencies, and individuals interested in participating in the development of future white papers can visit the Forum’s website to learn about Forum membership. By joining the U.S. Payments Forum, members will also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

