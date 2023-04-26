Speaker lineup features Mastercard, Discover, PayGility Advisors and EMVCo

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Payments Forum invites industry stakeholders to register for its upcoming webinar on EMV® Secure Remote Commerce (EMV SRC), also known as Click to Pay. The virtual education session will be held on May 16, 2023, at 12pm ET, 9am PT.

EMV SRC provides a common consumer e-checkout that is a baseline for the development of e-commerce payment solutions that simplify the online checkout process and promote familiarity, interoperability, convenience and trust. E-commerce solutions based on the EMV SRC Specifications are indicated by the Click to Pay icon and known as Click to Pay solutions.

The Forum’s webinar seeks to educate the payments industry on the value of EMV SRC and how the solution addresses barriers to e-commerce optimization like online fraud and cart abandonment. Interested parties can register at the U.S. Payments Forum’s website.

“Oftentimes we turn to e-commerce as an alternative to the more time-consuming, in-person shopping experience. As an industry, we’re working hard to ensure that checkout experiences are not a friction point for consumers online,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “Through this webinar, we hope to showcase the ways in which SRC enablement can streamline the online transaction process while increasing merchant flexibility and consumer security.”

Webinar speakers represent the following global payment organizations:

Ashish Bhatia, Discover Global Network; David True, PayGility Advisors; Clinton Allen, EMVCo; Michael Sulla, Mastercard; Jason Bohrer, Secure Technology Alliance

In addition to a general overview of EMV SRC and its history, attendees will gain insights on:

The EMV SRC Specifications

SRC’s interoperability across payment networks

Details on SRC transaction flows

The value proposition for payments solution providers/enablers

SRC integration models

Considerations for Merchant Orchestrated Checkout (MOC)

The SRC webinar was developed by the Forum’s Communication and Education Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in the development of future webinars can visit the Forum’s website to learn about how to become a member. By joining the U.S. Payments Forum, members will also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

