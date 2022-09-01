U.S. Potato Flour Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032 – Persistence Market Research

U.S. Market Study on Potato Flour: Rising Clean Label Products Trend to Bode Well for Market Expansion

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. potato flour market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a growth of US$ 198.1 Mn by 2032. Demand for potato flour is on the rise due to its versatile nature and the many health benefits that it offers.

Potato flour is a fine granule or powder that is prepared by a series of dehydration and drying processing of raw potatoes. It is a viable value-added product due to its versatility as a thickener, binder, and color or flavor enhancer. Moreover, it is a multi-purpose grain-free flour that brings subtle sweetness and rich taste when added to any finished food product.

Consumers today are increasingly health-conscious and seek food products that have a positive impact on the body. As a result, demand for gluten-free food is increasingly rising among the population as it provides numerous health benefits, especially for those who are suffering from celiac disease. Gluten is a protein found in various grains such as rye, wheat, and barley that might cause weight loss and intestinal damage for individuals suffering from gluten intolerance.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33148

Potato flour is an ideal gluten-free alternative for wheat flour and is a rich source of many important nutrients, including several B vitamins such as niacin and thiamin. Potato flour-based food products offer high fibers that are healthy as well as help in the reduction of fat content in the body.

This flour is prominently used by food manufacturers as an ingredient in sauces, gravies, soups, savories, coating ingredients for frying, ready-to-eat snacks, and an enhancer for various culinary products. Furthermore, the excellent shelf life and water-holding capacity of potato flour is luring bakers as its helps increase the moisture content in baked goods.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33148

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for potato flour in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032.

Consumption of potato flour in the U.S. is currently pegged at 55,296 tons.

Demand for potato flakes has reached 21,235 tons in 2022 and is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Other end-use industries segments of potato flour, including foodservice and retail/household, are anticipated to evolve at CAGRs of 7.5% and 5.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Shifting consumer preferences toward clean-label products in the food & beverage industry is driving demand for potato flour in the U.S.

Incorporating potato flour in bakery and farinaceous food products such as bread, cakes, noodles, and others is encouraged as it gluten-free, source of dietary fiber, vitamin B, and a plant-based product. Utilization of potato flour in bakery products is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2032.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33148

“Potato flour available in the flake and granular forms is best used as a substitute for wheat and other gluten-containing flours as it is very easy to digest and offers numerous health benefits. Strong inclination of the U.S. population toward a healthy lifestyle and plant-based products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for potato flour manufacturers,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of potato flour in the U.S. are increasing their market presence through the expansion and development of their production facilities by introducing innovative technologies. This is also helping companies in providing products according to the demands in various markets.

In 2018, Idaho Pacific Colorado expanded its potato dehydration operations and increased the production of potato flakes and flour. The company invested US$ 6 million to expand its manufacturing unit that is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to produce high quality products.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33148

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the U.S. potato flour market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the market based on product type (flakes, granules), end use (food industry, food service, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across the U.S.

Other Trending Reports:

Almond Milk Market

Bone Broth Protein Market

Rice Milk Market

Banana Puree Market

Banana Flour

Food Grade Cellulose Market

Food Grade Xanthan Gum Market

Food Hydrocolloids Market

Food Grade Gellan Gum Market

Citrus Flavors Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com