U.S. preparing to withdraw all remaining troops from northern Syria: Defense Secretary

The United States is poised to evacuate about 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday in an interview with “Face the Nation” on CBS.
