New York, NY, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), a global nonprofit organization, has officially declared Nov. 17, 2023, as Youth Entrepreneurship Day.

“This significant proclamation aims to highlight the crucial role of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among young individuals,” said NFTE CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. “We believe that entrepreneurship education has the power to change the world. At NFTE, we do that by igniting the entrepreneurial mindset and helping students build critical skills, networks, and social capital.”

NFTE’s dedication to empowering students from under-resourced communities and diverse backgrounds has garnered support and recognition from various regions across the United States. NFTE successfully sought and received a Presidential letter from the Biden Administration as well as proclamations from Dallas; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Massachusetts; New York City; and Washington, D.C. These proclamations serve as a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to equipping young people with the necessary skills to shape their own futures.

According to the proclamation, NFTE’s programs play a vital role in bridging the achievement gap and nurturing a new generation of diverse entrepreneurs and business leaders. By providing entrepreneurship education, NFTE empowers students to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities, ultimately leading to personal and professional success.

“As we tackle the greatest challenges of our time, my Administration is committed to lifting up the voices of young people and empowering them to chart their visions for the future of our country,” said President Joe Biden. “We know that when we provide our youth entrepreneurs with the support and resources they need to start and scale their businesses, our economy grows stronger and our communities flourish.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said, “It is so important to educate young people about the opportunities available to them through entrepreneurship in order to build the next generation of diverse business leaders in Massachusetts and across the country. Youth Entrepreneurship Day plays a critical role in empowering young people to pursue a future in entrepreneurship, which will lead to stronger businesses, communities, and futures.”

This year’s Youth Entrepreneurship Day marks 36 years of NFTE’s entrepreneurship education for youth in underserved communities. NFTE has impacted more than 1 million students to date, and in 2023, programs reached nearly 54,000 students in 27 countries. NFTE’s research highlights the importance of entrepreneurship education in helping young people take ownership of their futures. In fact, 3 out of 4 NFTE alumni are satisfied with their careers, and NFTE alumni earn 10% more than their peers.

Youth Entrepreneurship Day serves as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of young entrepreneurs and inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations. By recognizing the importance of entrepreneurship education, NFTE aims to create a supportive environment that encourages innovation, creativity, and critical thinking among young individuals.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County expressed her admiration for NFTE’s efforts, stating, “Congratulations NFTE for bringing training, opportunity, and inspiration to young people to help them explore their inner drives and talents. You are driving business innovation while motivating and uplifting our children’s future.”

NFTE invites individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide to join in celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs and promoting the significance of entrepreneurship education. Volunteer to coach a NFTE student. Support a NFTE alum’s business. Give to help fuel a future full of diverse, entrepreneurial leaders.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

