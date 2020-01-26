U.S. presidential hopefuls Sanders, Biden in tight race in early primary states

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden appear locked in a tight race for the Democratic presidential nomination, as both campaigned in Iowa on Sunday with only days left until the first contest.
