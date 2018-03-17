U.S. probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday it is opening a probe into why some air bags failed to deploy in Hyundai and Kia vehicles after crashes in which four people were reportedly killed and another six injured.
