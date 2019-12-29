U.S. promises action on any North Korea missile test: White House

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.
