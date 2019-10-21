U.S. proposes collecting DNA samples from detained immigrants

The Trump administration on Monday proposed taking DNA samples from immigrants detained by U.S. authorities, raising privacy concerns especially for asylum-seekers and minor offenders whose genetic information would go into an FBI database.
