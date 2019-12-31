U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime

Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, saying he kept journals with references to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi culture.”
