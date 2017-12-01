LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Friday sought to arrest an illegal immigrant acquitted of murdering a San Francisco woman in a case raised during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying his conviction on a lesser weapons charge violated the terms of his supervised release.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. prosecutors seek arrest of illegal immigrant acquitted of Kate Steinle murder - December 1, 2017
- Flynn pleads guilty on Russia; reportedly ready to testify on Trump - December 1, 2017
- Trump says U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson not leaving post - December 1, 2017