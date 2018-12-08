U.S. prosecutors seek prison for Cohen, detail Manafort’s alleged lies in Russia probe

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to sentence U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a “substantial” prison term for paying an adult film star hush money on Trump’s behalf and evading taxes, and detailed alleged lies by another former Trump aide.
