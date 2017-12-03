U.S. quits talks on global migration pact over sovereignty clash

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States has quit negotiations on a voluntary pact to deal with migration because the global approach to the issue was “simply not compatible with U.S. sovereignty,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
