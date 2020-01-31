U.S. ramps up anti-coronavirus measures at border as impact spreads

The United States ramped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, declaring a public health emergency and saying it would halt entry to foreign nationals who had been to China within the 14-day incubation period.
