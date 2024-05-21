Leading commercial real estate investment and asset management firm will modernize pipeline management from acquisition through execution

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that U.S. Realty Advisors (USRA) has selected Intapp DealCloud as its deal management platform. The New York City–based firm will use DealCloud and its AI capabilities to improve pipeline and knowledge management.

Leading strategic change

“We’re on a mission to uplevel our internal technology solutions with partners who are committed to keeping us on the cutting edge for the long term,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, Director of Investments and Head of Credit at USRA. “With DealCloud, we finally have a system that is purpose-built to facilitate complex real estate deal structures, improves the firm’s knowledge management abilities, and incorporates AI to minimize manual tasks and maximize key insights for the investment team.”

Addressing transaction pipeline and asset management

With Intapp DealCloud, USRA’s investment team can find and reference deals, pipeline, communications, and owned assets within a single destination. Pipeline and property visuals will also help USRA professionals accelerate data discovery, strengthen relationships, accurately track and forecast pipeline, and accelerate execution. Additionally, a unified view of related properties and activities will improve firmwide transparency, while keeping investments organized and connected.

USRA will use Intapp Assist for DealCloud, which integrates AI technology and automation into everyday workflows to deliver actionable insights and AI assistance. USRA’s deal professionals can analyze data quickly and accurately, and make more informed decisions based on real-time insights, market trends, and existing firm knowledge. While the AI features help professionals focus on strategic work instead of manual tasks, they also enrich firms’ stores of knowledge and intelligence.

Multiplying success with Intapp

“We’re excited to work with U.S. Realty Advisors, one of New York’s leading commercial real estate firms, to modernize its technology offerings and better support professionals,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “Centralizing data in DealCloud will improve the firm’s knowledge management abilities, while AI capabilities will minimize manual tasks and maximize key insights.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About U.S. Realty Advisors

U.S. Realty Advisors is a 35-year-old investment management firm with more than $6.4 billion AUM. The firm has a proven track record of delivering value to corporations and investors by investing in and managing single tenant net leased real estate through sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits, and net leased acquisitions.

