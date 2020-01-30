U.S. refineries and petrochemical plants are cutting back on insurance because several years of severe accidents have driven up the cost of coverage, industry and insurance sources said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. refiners, chemical makers pare insurance coverage as accidents boost costs - January 30, 2020
- First U.S. person-to-person coronavirus spread reported as WHO panel meets - January 30, 2020
- We will find new path with London after Brexit, say EU leaders - January 30, 2020