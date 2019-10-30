U.S. releases Baghdadi raid video, warns of likely retribution attack

The Pentagon on Wednesday released its first images from last weekend’s commando raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and warned the militant group may attempt to stage a “retribution attack.”
