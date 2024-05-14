SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams (NY-22) toured HII’s engineering facility in downtown Syracuse on Monday.

HII’s Mission Technologies division employs approximately 200 engineers and technicians in Syracuse and Rome, specializing in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as electronic warfare. The Syracuse facility serves as a hub for integrating various technologies crucial for supporting all branches of the U.S. military and other national security agencies.

“I was excited to see the cutting-edge technologies that support our warfighters being developed right here in Central New York,” Williams said. “The work on electromagnetic warfare, sensors and control systems here in Syracuse, supporting our Army and Navy, is increasingly relevant as we seek to deter the advances of our adversaries. I’m proud of this facility’s strong contributions to our national defense and look forward to supporting these programs, along with the rest of our district’s priorities, in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act and defense appropriations bill.”

Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies, said, “HII is honored to have hosted Congressman Brandon Williams and to demonstrate the pride we have in delivering the advantage to our Department of Defense and national security customers.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/u-s-representative-williams-tours-hii-syracuse-technology-facility/.

HII develops integrated solutions that enable today’s connected, all-domain force. Capabilities include C5ISR systems and operations; the application of AI and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; unmanned autonomous systems; live, virtual, constructive training solutions; fleet modernization; and critical nuclear operations.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

