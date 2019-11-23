The Republican chairmen of two U.S. Senate committees have asked the Treasury Department, in a letter, for possible reports of money laundering or fraud on the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son with a Ukraine energy firm.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Republican senators ask Treasury for any reports on Hunter Biden - November 22, 2019
- Three Colombia police killed in bombing after thousands gather for renewed protests - November 22, 2019
- Pope departs Thailand for Japan, bringing anti-nuclear message - November 22, 2019