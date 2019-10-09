U.S.’s Pompeo urges Iraq’s prime minister to tackle protesters’ grievances

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to “exercise maximum restraint” and “address protesters’ grievances” after more than 100 people were killed in recent demonstrations, the State Department said on Tuesday.
