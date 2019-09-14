U.S. says committed to well-supplied oil markets after attack on Saudi plants

The White House said on Saturday that the United States was committed to keeping oil markets well-supplied in the wake of an attack on Saudi Arabian oil plants by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group.
