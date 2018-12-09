U.S.-China trade negotiations need to reach a successful end by March 1 or new tariffs will be imposed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday, clarifying there is a “hard deadline” after a week of confusion among administration advisers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Qatar rift overshadows Gulf Arab summit as emir stays away - December 9, 2018
- U.S. winter storm knocks out power to 190,000 in North Carolina - December 9, 2018
- U.S. says March 1 ‘hard deadline’ for trade deal with China - December 9, 2018