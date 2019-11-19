U.S. says South Korea can do more on costs after talks break down

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he believed South Korea “can and should” contribute more on cost-sharing for hosting the U.S. military, after Seoul broke off the talks earlier in the day following a public backlash.
