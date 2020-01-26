U.S. says to evacuate consulate staff, some U.S. citizens from Wuhan

The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight out of the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
