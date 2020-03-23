U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Afghanistan on Monday on a previously unannounced visit to help salvage a historic deal between Washington and the Taliban, struck at the end of February but marred by political feuds and violence.
