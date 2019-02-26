U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Vietnam ahead of Trump-Kim summit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Tuesday ahead of a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a reporter traveling with Pompeo said.
