U.S. seeks China trade moves on autos, financials, chips: source

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – Top Trump administration officials are asking China to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms and buy more U.S.-made semiconductors in negotiations to avoid U.S. tariffs and a potential trade war.
