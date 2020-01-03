U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation

U.S. authorities and major cities saw no imminent threats on Friday from potential Iranian retaliation over a U.S. air strike that killed Tehran’s most prominent military commander, but New York’s mayor said his city was bracing for an attack like never before.
