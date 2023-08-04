CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A strong supporter of mental health, particularly for children and families, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-IL), met with future mental healthcare professionals at The Chicago School, one of the nation’s premier psychology graduate schools.

“We are thrilled to welcome Senator Durbin to our Chicago campus,” said Dr. Michele Nealon, President of The Chicago School. “His visit reaffirms the importance of mental health and underscores our collective responsibility to address the pressing mental health needs of our communities. We are proud to showcase the dedication and passion of our students and faculty in their pursuit of a better, more equitable world.”

During his visit, Senator Durbin engaged in a “fireside chat” with a group of students and alumni discussing the shortage of mental healthcare professionals in this country, particularly in disadvantaged and rural communities, among other topics. According to estimates, Illinois has only 13.8 mental health professionals for every 10,000 residents. (Illinois Department of Human Services 2022)

Sen. Durbin, who is the Majority Whip in the senate, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth recently announced their support for a number of mental and behavioral health programs advancing out of the Appropriations Committee. “I hope we find a way to recognize mental health and speak about it honestly,” said Senator Durbin. “To acknowledge that it is part of the challenge when it comes to gun violence and our future after COVID. There is hope – thanks to you, thanks to your training. You can make a difference in your lives, and you will feel better for it,” he told the students.

“It was an honor to meet Senator Durbin,” said Deondre Rutues, a recent graduate with a Ph.D. in Business Psychology from The Chicago School and was also recently elected to the Chicago Police District Council. “Having champions like Senator Durbin in the highest offices will go a long way toward improving mental health concerns throughout the country.”

Sen. Durbin is supporting funding to Communities United for a youth violence prevention program as well as funding for Sinai Health System to expand trauma-informed mental health services at Holy Cross Hospital both in the Chicago area.

As a leading voice on mental health policy, Sen. Durbin told the students and faculty of The Chicago School he strongly supports their mission to increase the pipeline of mental healthcare professionals into communities that need them – as well as the importance of ensuring this new generation of professionals is culturally competent to help all communities.

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School, formerly known as The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, is a not-for-profit, accredited institution with over 40 years of history in educating professionals in the field of psychology and related behavioral sciences.

