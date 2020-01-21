U.S. Senate blocks Democrats’ bid for White House documents in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed along lines favorable to President Donald Trump.
