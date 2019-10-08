The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday opened the door to a Senate investigation into unproven allegations regarding Ukraine raised by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, inviting the attorney to testify.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump administration blocks U.S. ambassador’s testimony in impeachment probe - October 8, 2019
- U.S. Senate panel chairman says to probe Ukraine, invites Giuliani - October 8, 2019
- Thai zoo solves mystery of celebrity panda’s death - October 8, 2019