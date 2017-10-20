WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code cleared a critical hurdle on Thursday when the Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. Senate passes budget blueprint, key to Trump tax effort - October 20, 2017
- Amid South Korea freeze, China says cultural exchanges take the temperature - October 20, 2017
- Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals - October 20, 2017