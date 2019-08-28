U.S. Senator Gillibrand quits presidential race: media reports

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for president on Wednesday after failing to gain traction in opinion polls or qualify for the third debate, The New York Times reported.
