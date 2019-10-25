U.S. senators call for intelligence probe into Chinese-owned app TikTok

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday asked intelligence officials to investigate whether the popular Chinese-owned app TikTok poses national security risks.
