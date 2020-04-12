U.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion

Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut crude output.
