U.S. senators reach bipartisan deal on Obamacare, Trump indicates support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators on Tuesday reached a bipartisan agreement to shore up Obamacare for two years by reviving federal subsidies for health insurers that President Donald Trump planned to scrap, and the president indicated his support for the plan.
