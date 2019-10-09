U.S. senators release outline for proposed sanctions on Turkey

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday unveiled an outline for proposed sanctions on Turkey, including targeting the U.S. assets of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and imposing visa restrictions.
