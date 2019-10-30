U.S. set to disappoint Asia with downgraded delegation for Bangkok summits

The United States has downgraded its participation in back-to-back Asia-Pacific summits in Bangkok next week, a move bound to disappoint Asian partners worried by China’s expanding influence.
