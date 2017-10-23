U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday made a preliminary finding imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia were being dumped and set preliminary antidumping duties on the products.
