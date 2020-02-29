U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico

U.S. authorities said they closed the busy Ciudad Juarez-El Paso border bridge on Friday after more than a hundred mostly Cuban migrants tried to cross in response to a court ruling suspending an asylum policy.
